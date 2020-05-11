Some restaurants still not open for dining-in

GREENSBURG – In keeping with Gov. Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan, as of Monday Indiana restaurants could re-open their dining rooms, but only at half capacity or less.
This includes bars that serve food, though sitting at the bar itself remains off limits and there is to be no live entertainment.
Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings.
Even though they could, many local restaurants and bars did not open their dining rooms Monday as might have been expected.
On May 8, The Beach Tiki Bar & Grill in Greensburg posted to Facebook, “We gathered all of our staff yesterday and made the decision that we will remain closed for one more week and then reevaluate when to reopen. Our upmost concern is for the well-being of all of our families, friends, and your loved ones also. With so many stipulations to protect everyone...we feel we have made the best decision for our community. We miss all of you and are ready to get back to serving you ASAP."
Other restaurants offered similar statements.
Storie’s Restaurant said on May 6, “In consideration of the governor’s statement on Friday, we will not be opening our restaurant on Monday, May 11. We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know when that might be. Thanks for your continued support.”
Another major restaurant in town, El Reparo, also indicated they will continue to monitor the situation. In a Facebook post the restaurant stated, “We will not be opening on Monday, May 11. We will still be offering our pick-up and delivery service until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we feel like it was the best decision for the safety of our staff and customers. We will be proving updates as they come. We would also like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for their continued support! Stay safe, we can’t wait to see everyone!”
Wings and Rings in Greensburg plans to reopen Thursday, stating, "In accordance with state and local regulations, we will be re-opening our restaurants to dine-in guests with limited occupancy on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 a.m."
The local Chili’s, however, opened at 50 percent capacity Monday.
Manager Justin Peters told the Daily News around 1 p.m. they had seated a few tables. They are open during normal business hours.
“We have had a few tables, but it may take time for people to get adjusted,” Peters said.
Needless to say, if residents decide they want to dine in at a local eating establishment, it’s probably best to call before to make sure that is an available option.
The second stage of the reopening plan also includes personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors by appointment only with operational limitations, according to information provided by the state.
Employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, and other requirements must be met. Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible.
Indiana’s five step plan to reopen the state can be found at www.backontrack.in.gov. There, residents, factories, business owners and religious leaders can find detailed timelines, guidelines and suggestions on safely navigating reopening and resuming operations.
