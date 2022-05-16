GREENSBURG — South Decatur High School senior Brook Somers is the Optimist Youth of the Month for May.
After high school, she plans to attend Marian University for a nursing degree. She then plans to return to Decatur County to use her degree.
Brook is third in her class and has a GPA of 4.189.
She participates in varsity volleyball and basketball. She’s also a cheerleader.
She is a member of National Honor Society, the SADD Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Council.
Brook also works in the community as Junior Leader, is a 4-H member, and helps with Saint Mary’s Hot Meals Program.
Her favorite SDHS teacher is Ms. Strand, whom she credits with introducing her to the health care field.
“She shared with me her passion for helping people and is a major reason I wanted to become a nurse,” Brook said.
Brook’s parents are Herb and Carrie Somers.
