METAMORA - On Aug. 26, the Metamora Opry Barn is proud to present Songwriters Night, an evening of all original music from four regional songwriters.
Appearing will be Gabriel Harley from Greenfield, Aaron Lipp from Indianapolis, Steve VandeWater from Noblesville, and Rick Garrett of Carmel.
Each performs with their own distinct styles, and Songwriters Night is sure to be an evening of original songs and the stories behind them.
These performers have been featured at folk festivals all around the Midwest, as well as on Sirius XM radio, Armed Forces Radio, TV and more.
Advance tickets are $9 and can be purchased at www.metamorampa.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Food and drink will be available for purchase as well.
For more information about the show, contact Rick Garrett at IndyRick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.