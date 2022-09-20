DECATUR COUNTY - The Indiana Society Sons of the American Revolution will conduct a patriot grave-marking ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Sand Creek Cemetery just south of Greensburg.
The program will feature the unveiling of SAR grave markers honoring patriots Thomas Hooten, John Pemberton, John Gray, John Pritchard and Ichabod Parker.
The cemetery is at the corner of S. Michigan Avenue and E. Hunter Robbins Way.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, and local descendants of any of these patriots are encouraged to attend and participate.
Patriots are people who can be documented as making a contribution to the effort for freedom during the Revolutionary War.
Nearly 240 years have passed since the war ended and patriots were successful in their fight for our nation’s independence. The Sons of the American Revolution is an organization whose members carry out patriotic, historical and educational activities to perpetuate the memory and sacrifices of ancestors who fought or aided in the American Revolution.
One ongoing program is to locate and honor the final resting places of those who participated in the struggle for freedom.
For more information, go to https://indianasar.org/.
