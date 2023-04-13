LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Sophia Brown of Batesville was named to the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. This accomplishment is a sign of Sophia's hard work and commitment to learning.
More than 1,825 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
The mission of the College of Arts & Sciences is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship, and positively impact the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.
- -Information provided
