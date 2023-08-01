GREENSBURG - A Cincinnati-based, 13-piece soul, funk and Top 40 band known as Soul Pocket is the next group featured in the DecCo Summer Concert Series at Rebekah Park. The free performance starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Sneaky Pete Kurlas, the leader of the band, presents a rousing stage show with the help of the three lead singers: Victoria Lynch, D. Wade, and Yolanda Maiben.
Soul Pocket also includes a three piece brass section with Buzz Traylor on trumpet, Terry Twitty playing trombone and Garin Webb on sax.
Percussionists Albert Lee and James Reichwine, with Jerome Day on bass, set the stage for the brilliance of keyboardist Jimi Stewart and guitarist Gary Gorrell.
The band has been performing in the Cincinnati area for more than 15 years and draws enthusiastic crowds to its live performances.
The musicians who comprise Soul Pocket each have successful resumes of their own.
Gorrell is a successful former band leader of Willy Ray and the Midnighters.
Vocalist Lynch toured with Chaka Kahn, and keyboardist Stewart toured with Billy Preston and Tina Marie.
Traylor toured with the funk band SHAG and performed with Rufus Thomas.
Vocalist D. Wade has appeared on Showtime at The Apollo and received high scores in the Cincinnati Idol talent contest from celebrity judges Reverend Run, Run DMC and Tyrese of the Transformer movies. When not performing with Soul Pocket, she has her own successful dance band, Storeyline.
“Soul Pocket ... is known for their sparkling performances and getting the crowd up on its feet with a touch of musical theater,” Visit Greensburg Director Philip Deiwert said.
Bring a chair or blanket as seating for the show is not provided.
Parking is available at Greensburg Community High School with special parking for the handicapped available closer to the stage. Power of the Past provides shuttles to and from the park before and after the concert.
Food truck vendors change each show, and Tree City Brewing, a sponsor, provides local craft beer and wines for purchase. Guests 21 years and older with an ID will be given an armband and permitted to drink anywhere inside the roped off area.
Other shows in the DecCo series include Doug Henthorn with J. Elliott on Aug. 11; and Southern Accents, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, on Sept. 9.
The DecCo summer concert series is presented by Visit Greensburg, Decatur County Parks and Rec, and the Arts and Cultural Council.
