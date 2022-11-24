NORTH VERNON – Good vibrations are coming to the Park Theatre Civic Centre, just in time to bring extra holiday cheer.
Sounds of Summer will perform their Beach Boys Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Tickets are $20.
One of the world’s greatest tribute bands as featured on AXS TV, Sounds of Summer has made an impressive mark with crowd-pleasing concerts featuring iconic, spot-on Beach Boys tunes.
The band includes four talented North Vernon-based vocalists and musicians: David Ertel on keyboards, Connor Ertel on guitar, Eric Wernke on drums and Matt Hurley on bass.
Their music is an uncanny reproduction of the “Pet Sounds” created by Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys in the 1960s and later. Authentic look and melodies make a Sounds of Summer concert like a trip to a California beach on a sunny day highlighted by timeless rock ’n’ roll surf music.
From “California Girls” to “Surfer Girl,” from “Fun Fun, Fun!” to “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” from “I Get Around” to “Surfin’ USA,” it will be nonstop “Good Vibrations” when Sounds of Summer is on the Park Theatre stage for the first time since 2018. Fitting for the season, the group will also perform Beach Boy covers of Christmas songs.
“This will be a really good show as always,” Patti Yount, chair of the nonprofit Park Theatre board of directors, said. “Sounds of Summer has performed several sell-out concerts at the Park, and it’s no secret why they are so popular. The surf will definitely be up again on this night, and we recommend people get their tickets soon so they avoid a ‘wipeout.’”
Tickets are available in advance at the Park Theatre box office and will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert.
The box office is open 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call 812-346-0330.
