GREENSBURG - In keeping with the approaching Super Bowl, which is scheduled to take place Sunday, February 12, Aspen Place is hosting a soup and salad fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 9.
According to Aspen Place Health Campus Community Services Representative Morgan Lanham, three soups are being featured: chili, loaded baked potato, and broccoli cheddar.
"They're all homemade, and they are absolutely delicious," Lanham said.
The cost is $10 per order.
Soup and salad can be enjoyed by visiting the Aspen Place Health Campus Pub at 2320 N. Montgomery Road, or delivery to your home or office is available for orders of four or more.
All proceeds will benefit Aspen Place's Independence From Hunger campaign.
To place an order, call Morgan at 812-560-1402.
