DECATUR COUNTY – Members of the South Decatur Class of 1972 are celebrating their 50th class reunion starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at the Millhousen Firehouse, 7935 S. CR 250 E, Greensburg.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the celebration will continue as long as people want to stay.
Class members should feel free to just show up even if they haven’t RSVP’d.
Those who don’t want to eat are encouraged to come and visit.
Questions may be directed to Debbie (Davis) Peele at 812-593-7441 or Cindy (Ogle) Rose at 812-614-6386.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.