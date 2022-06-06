GREENSBURG - Sixty-four students graduated from South Decatur High School Saturday, adding to the celebration that all county schools enjoyed during the warm weekend.
The prelude and customary "Fanfare and Processional" was played by the the SDHS Concert Band, ushering in the graduating class in burgundy robes and mortarboards.
The National Anthem was performed by the SDHS High School Choirs and then Student Council President and graduating senior Emma Weisenbach led the assemblage in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Afterward, Principal Jim Jameson welcomed all to the ceremony, thanking his teacher staff and briefly touting South's recent US News and World Report Best High School rating and the school's recent achievement of the Marzano High Reliability School Certification. He recognized Senior Sponsors Kristin Ross and Katie McCamment and afterwards the top 10 seniors: Savannah Bower, Delaney Felts, Ian Frensemeier, Madison Mikulec, Trevor Newby, Allison Nobbe, Brook Somers, Bradley Walling and Emma Weisenbach.
Of those, four students - Savannah Bower, Allison Nobbe, Delaney Felts and Brook Somers - achieved all "A's" during their high school careers.
Jameson also recognized Joshua Edwards and Shelby Martin for enlisting in the National Guard, Zack Ralston and Terry Redelemen for enlistment in the Army, and Aiden Snelling and Tyler Hibberd for their enlistment in the Marines. Hibberd was unable to attend the ceremony as he is currently already deployed.
The audience gave the military students a standing ovation.
Salutatorian Allison Nobbe was recognized by a listing of her numerous accomplishments during her high school career and then addressed her fellow graduates, congratulating them on their accomplishments and assuring them that life after high school would be filled with opportunities.
"No matter how much we struggled, the rewards will all make it worthwhile," she said.
Valedictorian Savannah Bower gave a heartfelt address, saying she was a "girl of few words" and then spoke about the value of music in easing her stress as she studied. She thanked her teachers and fellow students, and urged her classmates to endure, saying, "Always know that if you don't give up, and rely on others for help, things will be easier."
Jameson again took the podium, explaining to the graduating class that they were the ones who were witness to the changing culture of the school in previous years, noting how the school has risen from a "C" level school to an "A" level school.
"We rolled up our sleeves and changed the culture of South Decatur, we started setting higher standards of our faculty, our staff and our student body," Jameson said. "Was it easy? No, it was not, but we had to get on the energy bus to make it happen. We, as a community, look to you to be the trailblazers."
The ceremony included a "senior video" accompanied by the choir singing "High Hopes," while Elizabeth Flessner played piano, the superintendent's remarks, the presentation of diplomas and a tassel turning ceremony.
Of special note was Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns and select students presenting Jameson with a glass desk sign reading, "Jim Jameson, Superintendent." Jameson has completed 18 years of service to the South Decatur Jr.-Sr. High community and has been chosen as the new superintendent of the Rush County Schools. His post there begins July 1.
The South Decatur School song was played as a recessional and graduates and faculty met with families and guests outside in the courtyard.
