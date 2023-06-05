DECATUR COUNTY – Sixty-two graduating seniors listened to speeches from South Decatur class of 2023’s salutatorian Abigail Collins and co-valedictorians Bridget Nobbe and Sophia Bushhorn at their graduation ceremony June 2.
Collins’ salutatorian speech started with the expression, “The world is your oyster,” continuing, “oysters, like life, are difficult. They have a hard shell that you’re supposed to use a special knife to open but, of course, you don’t have that knife. So, instead, you spend forever watching YouTube videos on the easiest ways to open them and still can’t figure it out. None of the tips seem to be helpful. Eventually, you just go to the store and buy an opener, but by then you need a new oyster because the first one went bad. Then all the stores around you run out of oysters and you have to drive two hours just to find more!”
Collins continued speaking, wrapping up her metaphor by saying, “Life is hard. Sometimes, you’ll ask and ask people for advice, but still feel stuck, but it’s always worth it. Every oyster does not contain a pearl. Just like all of life does not bring joy. But along all the little bumps in the road, you’ll learn new things and gain more experience. Sometimes the hardest parts of life teach you the most valuable lessons. Other times you just need to ask the people close to you for help. You’ll be surprised at how many thrills you can find along the way.”
Collins noted students have put social lives on hold to focus on school and grades, pushing on, finishing her speech with, “I’m telling you all, do not let your life pass you by but instead grab it by the reins and take control. Let the world be your oyster.”
Co-valedictorian Nobbe reminded her classmates not to give up in her speech.
“Let us remember to take each obstacle a moment at a time,” she said. “There are no bad days that we cannot overcome.”
She then thanked her family, friends, teachers, classmates and God for giving her the opportunity to stand before them to deliver her speech.
“No matter your plans in the future, let your goals and ambitions drive you to do incredible things,” she said.
Finally, co-valedictorian Bushhorn spoke, noting, “Our high school experience has been anything but usual,” citing the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the class’s freshman and sophomore years. “We prevailed, and here we are today, no matter the obstacle.”
Bushhorn discussed her brother, Tucker Bushhorn, who died in a motorcycle accident earlier this year.
“I would be shocked if anyone didn’t know him,” she said. She recalled her brother’s catchphrase, “Ride on.”
“If you [were on] a phone call with him, he’d end it with, ‘Ride on.’ If I was telling him about something I was proud of, ‘Ride on, sis.’ My brother didn’t let anyone ... stand in his way. Because of him, no matter how hard life gets me down, I will proudly stare [it] in the face and ride on,” she said. “No matter where we’re going, to college or to the workforce, we’ll be faced with many downfalls and disappointments, but we will ride on. We are no longer the South Decatur Cougars. We are the South Decatur doctors, nurses, astronauts, teachers, and so much more. Our chapter here is done, but classmates, it’s time to ride on.”
Following the salutatorian and valedictorian speeches a slideshow featuring baby photos of each graduating student was shown.
Retiring teacher Kristine Gross was also recognized. Gross taught at SDHS for 14 years and sponsored the SADD program for 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.