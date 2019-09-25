South Decatur High School celebrated Homecoming last week. The annual observation culminated with the recognition of this year’s Homecoming King and Queen as well as the Prince and Princess.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
David L. Wilson, 69, of Osgood passed away at 5am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Greensburg on October 9, 1949 the son of Leslie and Joyce Holzhause Wilson. He was married to Debra Dudley on February 18, 1972 and she survives. Other survivors include his mother Joyce…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.