GREENSBURG — On the heels of receiving national recognition as one the the top 147 high schools in the state per U.S. News & World Report, South Decatur has achieved another benchmark as a Level 3 “high reliability school” per the Marzano High Reliability Schools model.
The designation signifies that South is a school that takes proactive steps to prevent failure and ensure success for their students.
The Marzano certification was developed by respected educational and pedagogical theorist and CEO of Marzano Research, Dr. Robert J. Marzano.
Marzano’s High Reliability model is based on 50 years of educational research and establishes a five-level hierarchy to confirm effectiveness of schools.
This framework defines five progressive levels of performance that a school must master to become an HRS — where all students learn the content and skills they need for success in college, careers, and beyond.
Per Wikipedia, Marzano’s teachings urge identifying similarities and differences between students and their educational needs while reinforcing and providing recognition for achievements. Marzano stresses the importance of homework and practice, while avoiding linguistic representations that hinder multi-cultural school settings.
Student objectives for learning are established and the student receives feedback on achieving their personal goals as they progress throughout their education careers.
According to Marzano, schools that move through the 5 levels of certification undergo a “complete transformation in how schools are run.”
To achieve certification as a high-reliability school, each school must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the hierarchy.
According the SDHS Principal Jim Jameson, South has been working on this certification since 2016, having achieved levels 1 and 2 in 2017 before the pandemic.
“The HRS Level 3 Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum is very intense in what we are teaching our students. We can guarantee academic success on the priority standards our students are learning within the curriculum we are teaching,” Jameson said. “It’s been a total team effort, and I am so proud of the work they have put into this. To be rated so highly in the nation and in Indiana says a lot about the type of education students receive here. Our motto at SDHS is ‘What’s Best for Kids’ and the HRS framework has allowed us to accomplish this goal.”
