GREENSBURG — The South Decatur High School Drama Club is presenting the play “Clue.” The show opens at 7 p.m. today (Thursday) and continues Friday and Saturday evening at the same time in the SDHS cafetorium..
The farce is a hilarious adaptation of the classic board game “Clue” and is essentially a murder-mystery.
The one act show runs 95 minutes and features live piano accompaniment by sophomore Elizabeth Flessner as well as performances by senior class members Joseph Woolsey, Mason Newlin, Joy Tryon, Kaeylnn Cruiser.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, tickets are reserved for families of cast and crew members; however, the general public may visit www.broadwayondemand.com where streaming rights can be purchased for $8 – or go to the South Decatur Jr-Sr High School Facebook page for daily links to the streaming purchase site.
In the show, six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases (Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet). Though they have been discouraged from revealing personal information other than their alias, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their host for the evening.
Each is presented with a weapon and the choice of paying off their mysterious extortionist or killing the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit among criminals.
“I chose ‘Clue’ because I knew we needed a small cast due to COVID restrictions,” said Director and SDHS Drama Club Sponsor Amanda Gault.
Producing a play during the pandemic has been a challenge (musicals are still deemed unsafe because of the singing involved), and Gault said there were a few “hiccups” along the way.
“We had to wait for approval from the Board of Health, there was a delay in securing the license as well as receiving the scripts late, snow days and figuring out the live streaming element, but I love the characters in the show and the kids have had so much fun bringing there own elements to their characterizations,” she added.
Gault’s spring 2020 production of “Newsies” was cancelled by the pandemic shut-down just a few short weeks before opening, so this show has special significance to the cast and their director.
“I think having to cancel our big musical last year really put a damper on our drama program, but we’ll build it back up!” said Gault.
Freshman Mary Schwering, a stranger thus far to the high school drama production process, summed up her thoughts about the show and “Mrs. Peacock,” the character she portrays in the farce: “It has been fun to be able to create a great bond and friendships with the rest of the cast. I like that my character gets me out of my comfort zone. She is kind of loud and obnoxious and it was really fun to act like that. My favorite part is probably when Joseph (Wadsworth) dies. It is a very dramatic and comedic moment that Joseph plays really well and it’s hard not to laugh!”
Joseph Woolsey, who plays the pivotal and mysterious character of the butler (who is revealed late in the play to be an undercover FBI agent) said he loves the mystery and “screaming” that comes with the show.
“People should stream the play, because it’s funny, mysterious, and a show that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seat,” he said.
Senior Kaeylnn Cruser, who portrays Mrs. White, said she enjoys stepping out of her comfort zone and becoming a character who is so much different that what she’s used to.
“My favirite part of this show is that our small cast has become like a family,” she said. “It’s been such a fun experience working with the cast and crew.”
