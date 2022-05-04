The SDHS prom will be held Saturday, May 7, at Venue on 3 in Westport. Decorations can be admired by all starting at 7 p.m. and prom attendants may start arriving at 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH DECATUR PROM COURTS
Tags
Trending Video
Kevin Green
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Age 74 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by sisters Mary Schellabarger, Julie Nowicki, Jacqueline Impellizzeri; brother James Mulso and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her parents Evelyn (Nee: Trombly) and John Mulso. She taught at schools in Mi…
Most Popular
Articles
- Decatur County elections results
- Ripley County election results
- Local man sentenced to 16 years
- Rush County 2022 Primary Election Results
- Imel sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Words of wisdom from Dr. Sowell
- Tree giveaway for Decatur Co. residents
- Rush County ECDC announces new Workforce Development Director
- Decatur County Sheriff's race
- NORTH DECATUR PROM ROYALTY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.