GREENSBURG - Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Decatur County's high school seniors got the short end of the stick as far as celebrating their last year of high school goes.
Even though most accepted the situation without too much complaint, several were very disappointed. For many, the senior prom, senior "skip" day, and commencement are the most cherished memories of their high school careers.
South Decatur High School senior Corragon Davis took the shortened school year in stride and went straight into the job market as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Working almost 60 hours per week, Corragon is a respected member of the nursing staff at DCMH and is considered "essential personnel" relative to the current coronavirus outbreak.
"When this started, we were on spring break, but when I came back and they shut school down I decided to use my CNA license and go to work," she said.
Now, she works four 12-hour shifts weekly at DCMH.
Although she earned her CNA certification at the beginning of her junior year, she said she doesn't really remember making the decision to become a nurse.
"I just have always been interested in it, and it seemed like the next thing to do," she said.
She now plans to continue her studies this fall to become a trauma nurse.
In the meanwhile, she laments missing the last part of her final high school year.
"It's sad that we can't finish school. I don't like doing it all online, I enjoyed being with my friends, ... and I'm upset that we won't get our senior picnic or prom," she said.
Clayton Harter, Corrigon's boyfriend, had already asked her to attend prom with him, and her dress was already purchased.
As for working at DCMH, she said, "This past few weeks have been pretty crazy at the hospital. They've really needed people. There's been people dying without anyone there but a nurse, and I don't want that for anyone."
