GREENSBURG - Key Club International is one of the more active clubs at South Decatur High School. Often referred to as simply Key Club, it is a student-led organization whose goal is to encourage leadership through serving others.
Sophomore Shelby Martin, a member of Key club since her freshman year, was recently named lieutenant governor for Key Club district in which South is located.
South Decatur High School math teacher and Key Club sponsor Angela Greene said Key Club instills four core values: leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness.
"It's all about the kids learning to lead and to serve," she said. "This particular Key Club is probably one of the more active and caring."
She also described Martin's new role as a big responsibility.
Martin will serve as a liaison between individual high school clubs in her division and the district board.
In addition, she must also visit each of the clubs in the district, publish a monthly divisional newsletter, hold regular Division Council Meeting or Officer Council Meeting, collaborate with other lieutenant governors to organize training conferences, and stay in touch with other district clubs, the district executive board, and Kiwanis counterparts. The position also may initiate community service projects to help the members of the division become more involved, and/or may choose to create a division leadership team to delegate some of these responsibilities.
Key Club lieutenant governors are responsible for oversight of, on average, four to 15 high school clubs.
Martin's role on the District Board is to act as a representative of her governing division. Lieutenant governors make up the majority of the district board. Changes and adoption of policies are debated by the board and can be approved by a simple majority vote.
This is a big job for a 10th grader, but Martin remains undaunted.
"For me, it's an opportunity I never thought I'd have. We just returned from the regional convention in Indianapolis and it's only through being part of this great organization that I'm getting the opportunity to grow so much. ... I couldn't be more proud!" she said with a big smile.
She admits that before this year she didn't enjoyed meeting new people, but since being appointed to her new position her attitude has changed.
"I get to go meet other people, I get to meet people from other schools. It's just so many great opportunities," she said. "I just think that as we get older, the opportunities to meet new people and do great things like this become fewer and farther between, so I'm experiencing all I can before its too late."
Martin's plans include a military career (Army) after high school, and then going into law enforcement afterward.
Recently, she's spending time getting organized.
"I've been working with the webmaster of my club, and I've been trying to get people in the club as a whole to become more active online during this time. I don't want to waste this time, we have a lot we could be working on," she said.
Martin's's parents are Christy Clapp and Larry Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.