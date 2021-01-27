RIPLEY COUNTY – We are pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2021 South Eastern Indiana Natural Gas Co., Inc. became a part of the Beynon family portfolio of companies, which includes several natural gas utilities.
Mr. Wortman of South Eastern Indiana Natural Gas Co., Inc., has been a board member of Ohio Valley Gas Corp. (OVG), a Beynon family-owned company, for fourteen years. This change was made in the best interest of our customers and our dedicated employees.
The Wortman and Beynon families share a dedication to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to customers, and in being good stewards within the communities served. Ira D. Beynon, founded OVG to be about people and relationships, and this belief is being carried on by the third generation of the Beynon family.
