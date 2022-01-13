GREENSBURG - Administrators at South Decatur Schools recently celebrated the opening of the new Medical Sciences Center at South Decatur High School.
Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh and representatives of the local Chamber of Commerce, Decatur County school board members and assorted guests were on hand to tour the facility, chat with the school’s medical staff and check out new opportunities for Decatur County students.
The South Decatur Medical Sciences Center is a set of rooms at the end of the south hallway that have been reconstructed to resemble a hospital-like treatment center, compete with beds, equipment and even "patients."
The rooms, all divided by glass walls and clustered around a large, central nurses' station, are each filled with computer-assisted equipment, hospital gurneys and animated "patients." Students move through the area working in each room to learn the principles of biology, anatomy, patient care and medical administration.
The facility has a laboratory close by that affords students the opportunity to learn the biology and science of returning human beings to good health.
Aside from giving students a serious leg-up during their college years, various class concentrations can also give them a CNA (Certified Nurses' Assistant) to help them jump into the workforce right out of high school.
Project Lead the Way, the 18 month process of building the Center with the help of CSO Architects from Indianapolis, was the responsibility of key teachers at South.
Medical Sciences teacher Kristine Gross addressed the assemblage, thanking them for attending the event and then saying, "It is amazing to see what these kids have accomplished after taking these classes. This is a great curriculum. Kids remember what they learn, and they have fun while they do it. If you have kids that take classes here, it's worth their time."
Decatur County Schools Superintendent Jarrod Burns said, "This coming together is just a very fortunate chain of events for us, but without the Redevelopment Commission this ... finished product wouldn't have been possible. We are very grateful to them."
Burns explained that $750,000 came from the Redevelopment Commission (TIF), with the rest from unused construction funding set aside from last year.
"We are very blessed to be in a community that values the things you see hear. More than likely, one of these students will save one of our lives someday," he added.
Decatur County School Board member Nick Messer said, "The Center provides state-of-the-art, real world opportunities for DCCS students. The medical field is both competitive and in high demand and the Center will move them to the front of the line. The Center will provides possibilities that are endless."
