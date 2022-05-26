GREENSBURG - Local Decatur County Historian Russell Wilhoit is holding two South Park Cemetery veterans headstone tours over the course of the next several days to honor the lives of local veterans.
The first will take place at 10 a.m. Friday and the second on Memorial Day following the annual Memorial Day program (likely around 11 a.m.) hosted by the local chapter of the American Legion in South Park Cemetery.
The cemetery tour led by Wilhoit will last for approximately an hour and cover around 40 gravesites. Wilhoit said not all the individuals are famous but each stop on the tour includes some historical information about the life of that person.
He encourages participants to wear good shoes and dress comfortably.
Traditionally he has led his cemetery tour shortly after the Memorial Day program ends. He started this tour about 15 years ago and he has researched the lives of each stop on the tour.
"That dash on the stone in the cemetery is that person's life," Wilhoit said. "So I've done research on their obituaries to find something out about their life. They're not all really famous, but there's something in their life worth knowing."
Wilhoit has been caring for local cemeteries for years on his own and on behalf of the Cemetery Commission. He places flags on the graves of veterans and he restores old, dying cemeteries.
He said the Civil War soldiers' graves are particularly neglected because no one comes to visit them or clean them up. They are often black when he discovers them and completely white by the time he's finished removing the debris and growth.
When he's finished a restoration, he puts up a sign to acknowledge the completed work. The blue signs are visible at many Decatur County cemeteries.
Wilhoit estimates he's completed restorations at about 25 local cemeteries. Each "Cemetery Heritage" sign reads the name of the cemetery, the date it was established and its viability as a historic cemetery listed on Indiana's Cemetery and Burial Grounds Registry of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
With an average yearly allocation of $5,000 from the city of Greensburg, Wilhoit spends much of his funding on the chemical D/2 which clears years of debris and growth from the stone surfaces of headstones.
"When I was in high school, I had a high draft number," Wilhoit said. "I never got drafted. Of course, if you got drafted you go out to Vietnam. That wasn't something I really wanted to do, but I look back on it and I regret it. I've always wanted to serve, but when you're 18 years old you're scared to death. ... I felt bad for years that I never served, so I've been doing this for years to make it up. I put out the flags at Memorial Day, I help the Legion people put their flags up."
