VERSAILLES - South Ripley Community School Corporation in Versailles is currently auctioning four used school buses.
Most of the buses were used on route until they were parked due to new bus purchases. These vehicles can be converted into the ultimate campers for summer road trips!
They are being sold via an online auction that's open to the public at municibid.com. Bids will be accepted until Tuesday, July 13.
The winning bidders can customize the buses to their heart’s desire by adding a kitchen area, sleeping area, TV, a meditation space, and more.
Founded in 2006, Municibid serves more than 4,000 governments and schools across the US who use Municibid to auction off fire trucks, buses, ambulances, heavy machinery, agricultural equipment and other surplus goods to the public online.
For more information or to make a bid visit www.municibid.com
