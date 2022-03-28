GREENSBURG — South Decatur senior student Bradley Walling has won a “full ride” honors scholarship to Manchester University beginning in the fall which will cover tuition, fees, on-campus room and meal plan expenses for up to four years.
Only one scholarship of its kind is awarded each year, and Walling has chosen to study pre-med with the idea of earning a Doctorate of Pediatrics.
Walling said his desire to become a pediatrician is rooted in a passion for helping people. He points towards a volunteer trip he took with his church group to the Appalachian Mountains as the start of his enthusiasm for helping others.
“The job I got was community, which translates to helping people in the community seeing if they need anything fixed, anyone to talk to or some financial support,” he said in the application. He went on to describe a specific family he assisted, a single father caring for two sons, one of whom had cerebral palsy.
“I helped clean their pipes with a snake, a tool used by plumbers, to get all the junk out,” Walling said. “When I did this, the most foul smell entered my nose, forcing me to breathe with my mouth and hold my stomach” because of the stench. “I knew I had to suck it up and do the job so I could make these people’s lives better.”
Walling is an active member of SADD, Friends of Rachel, a group seeking to spread kindness in schools and prevent teen suicide, and is one of the first members of the newly formed Decatur County Youth Philanthropy Council, a group of local youths who use their skills and energy to better their community.
He is also a member of the National Honor Society and runs on both the cross country and track teams.
Sariina Kalli, Walling’s English teacher and cross country and track coach, praised him both as a student and as an individual.
“He doesn’t just want to know enough to get the good grade, he wants to know everything about the subjects he takes,” she said. “He is a well-rounded, deep thinker who uses his quest for knowledge to fuel his personal philosophies. He’s at the top of his class academically and is confident enough in his own abilities to help out fellow classmates when needed.”
