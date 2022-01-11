GREENSBURG – Six South Decatur High School students have earned special recognition because of their academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and AP Exams.
The PSAT is the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test public school students are obliged to take, the results of which rank them in terms of class standing and general college readiness. For students who score with high marks, the accomplishment can mean big bucks toward their college or trade school careers.
The exam comes in three forms: the PSAT 8/9, the PSAT/NMSQT and the PSAT 10. The PSAT 10 is the same test as the PSAT/NMSQT, though students take these exams at different times of year. The PSAT 8/9 acts as a baseline for college readiness, according to the College Board, the test-maker, while the other two allow “check-in on student progress.”
The PSAT 8/9 is designated for students in the eighth and ninth grades and the PSAT 10 is for sophomores. PSAT/NMSQT stands for the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which students take as a sophomore or junior. High enough marks on the PSAT/NMSQT as a junior can help a student land a National Merit Scholarship, which can mean substantial financial assistance for college.
The PSAT is “a slightly shorter and slightly easier version of a test kids will be taking their junior and senior year,” explained Jed Applerouth, founder and president of Georgia-based Applerouth Tutoring Services. “It’s a warm-up. It gives students and parents guidance in terms of how they’ll perform on the SAT.”
The students singled out for their outstanding performances include Delaney Felts, Elizabeth Flessner, Jack Hamilton, Trevor Newby, Bridgett Nobbe and Sam Storm.
“At South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School, we have built a solid foundation with our students when they enter into the seventh grade and throughout their high school career,” South Decatur High School Principal Jim Jameson said. “My teachers have spent countless hours prioritizing curriculum standards, developing pacing guides, proficiency scales and assessments that lead students to mastery of the content. The work of my teachers over the past several years has led to the academic success of our students. This is a direct reflection of the dedication of the students and the teachers to the rigor of the curriculum here at South Decatur. I am very proud of these students and the acknowledgement of their academic achievements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.