GREENSBURG - Visitor Centers (Tourism) in Southeast Indiana, namely Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Brookville, Versailles and Rising Sun, are promoting what they are calling the Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail, a line of small coffee houses stretching from Greensburg and Versailles to Rising Sun, Brookville and Metamora.
The trail is a self-guided "road map" of places devoted to coffee as a way of introducing the local take on "the java jive."
Coffee-loving trail-travelers are invited to check in at the Visit Greensburg/Decatur County office at 211 N. Broadway Street for a passport/map showing the location of the region's participating coffeehouses.
Area residents are encouraged to pick up a passport/map and take it with them when visiting each location and while there get their passport stamped.
Then, when all the locations have been visited and stamped, to stop by the Visit Greensburg/Decatur County office for an "Indiana Southeast Coffee Trail" sticker.
If you're one of the first 100 to complete the trail, you'll receive an "Indiana Southeast Coffee Trail" mug as well.
"Coffee shops are such an important asset in our communities. They provide a space where people can gather and interact," Philip Deiwert, Executive Director of the Decatur County Visitors Commission, said. "Southeast Indiana has so much to offer! The hope with this new Coffee Trail is that people will get out and visit new locations and discover previously unknown gems that are close to home. Visit Greensburg is pleased to partner with our neighboring Tourism bureaus to create this exciting, new Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail."
Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail cards will be available until December 31, 2023.
