WESTPORT - Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, snuggled in the scenic forests near Westport, is preparing for their annual Formal Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser on April 2.
Held in Grace Hall, their spacious gymnasium and visitor center, the doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and festivities following. Attendance is free for all, and reservations should be made by March 19 by calling 812-591-2515 or by visiting their website at www.sbycamp.com/banquet.
Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp is a busy, year-round labor of love for Don and Sarah Snyder. Caring for the daily maintenance and business of the 65 acre rolling landscape as well as managing the not-for-profit affairs keeps Manager Sarah and Executive Director Don busy most of the time.
Retooling their promotional literature with a grant from the Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism), the not-for-profit faith-based Youth Camp is preparing for a customer onslaught that slows down in winter - but not much.
"Our next event is this weekend," said Sarah. "This weekend is a junior-senior high retreat called Ignite. We have a praise time as well as guest speakers, and then we have lots of games and small group discussion."
This is their second year for the event. An overnight event that was booked four beds shy of capacity for the season (98 beds) last year, they expect attendance to be just as good this year.
"Last year, we had over 160 people attend. It was very successful, but we hope to do better this year" said Snyder.
This past year, they added a man camp. It's Sept. 18 and 19th this year, and it's an overnight camp as well.
For men and boys aged 8 and up, the overnighter is packed with skeet shooting, archery, paintball and positive role-modeling.
"We continue to book paintball groups," Sarah said. "We like to have at least 10 people or more for a special party, but we have open paintball on New Years' Day and they love it!"
The semi-formal banquet and silent auction fundraiser scheduled for April 2 will be well attended. Auctions of picnicking items, coolers, gift cards, and anything camping related are donated by local churches and business.
For their first year, even though they had a pleasing attendance, Sarah said people didn't really know what to expect.
"This year, the response has been great, so we sent the invitations out early so people had a chance to get their tickets. So they'll go pretty quickly," she said.
During the summer months, the Snyders have paintball camps, golf camps, music camps, and family camps. In the winter, there are 98 beds available, but during the summer, they can book more than 275 at a time. And their very popular fundraiser called "The Race" is always an important part of their summer plans.
Offering paid summer internships for college students, they also offer lifeguard positions, and their swimming pool season is longer than most. Because the pool is heated by a wood-burning stove apparatus, their season for booking pool events runs from early May until the very last of September.
The Snyders are in their 16th year of running the camp. Their facilities include Grace Hall, the camp offices and gymnasium with showers, a retreat center with overnight capabilities, cabins for rent (with and without heat), and a full camp industrial kitchen. Canoes and paddle boats are available for rent in the summer months, there are cornhole ranges and even a human foosball building.
"Reservations are coming in quickly for our formal event, so I recommend people get their tickets early. It's a wonderful meal with lots of festivities, but it's just time for us to share our vision of what's coming with our guests," Sarah said.
Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp is located at 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg. They can be reached by phone at 812 591-2515, through their website at www.sbycamp.com, or by mail at PO Box 638, Westport Indiana, 47283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.