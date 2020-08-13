OSGOOD – The Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) recently awarded local community groups with Operation Roundup funding.

The seventh disbursement of Operation Roundup funds totaling $42,267 was awarded to 23 recipients from seven counties comprising the REMC’s service territory.

The nine member Operation Roundup Board of Trustees met July 28 and determined that 23 grant applicants met all the requirements.

The grant is made possible through the generosity of the REMC membership by “rounding up” their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar amount.

The next opportunity to receive Operation Roundup funding is scheduled for January 2021. Applications will be accepted in December.

Those interested can obtain more information about the Operation Roundup program or download a grant application and guidelines at www.seiremc.com.

The following groups received Operation Roundup funding:

Dearborn County Solid Waste – $1,200 – LED Light Bulb Exchange

Dearborn County Clearinghouse – $1,500 – Technology Upgrade

Ginn Farms – $1,700 – Farm to Table Program

Big Oaks Conservations Society – $700 – Chairs for Old Timbers Lodge

Milton Township Fire Department – $2,500 – Air Pack Tanks

Jennings County Youth Foundation – $1,000 – Boys & Girls Club Program

Jennings County Coordinating Council – $2,000 – Supplies for Christmas Project

St. Nicholas School – $767 – Minds in Motion Program

National Youth Advocate Program – $2,500 – Bed Supplies for Foster Children

Milan 54 Museum – $1,000 – Historical Marker

South Ripley High School Champions – $400 – Unified Bowling Team Program

Versailles American Legion – $2,500 – Christmas supplies for Families

Sgt. Paul Lutheran Church Olean – $1,200 – Touch Free Hand Sanitizer

Kids Discovery Factory – $2,500 – Architectural-Construction

Youth to Yellowstone – $2,500 – Kids to Yellowstone Opportunity

Ripley County Chamber – $2,500 – Community CPR Training

Milan Fire Department – $2,500 – Purchase Mounts and Tools

Delaware Fire Department – $2,500 – PPE Bunker Gear Washer

Southeast Indiana Young Life – $2,300 – Upgrade Interview Equipment

Ripley County Food Pantry – $1,000 – Purchase Food for Pantry

Batesville High School – $2,500 – Update VEX Robotics Equipment

Jeff Craig Fire Department – $2,500 – Fire Well Pump House

Historic Vevay Inc. – $2,500 – Upgrade Sound System

