OSGOOD – The Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) recently awarded local community groups with Operation Roundup funding.
The seventh disbursement of Operation Roundup funds totaling $42,267 was awarded to 23 recipients from seven counties comprising the REMC’s service territory.
The nine member Operation Roundup Board of Trustees met July 28 and determined that 23 grant applicants met all the requirements.
The grant is made possible through the generosity of the REMC membership by “rounding up” their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar amount.
The next opportunity to receive Operation Roundup funding is scheduled for January 2021. Applications will be accepted in December.
Those interested can obtain more information about the Operation Roundup program or download a grant application and guidelines at www.seiremc.com.
The following groups received Operation Roundup funding:
Dearborn County Solid Waste – $1,200 – LED Light Bulb Exchange
Dearborn County Clearinghouse – $1,500 – Technology Upgrade
Ginn Farms – $1,700 – Farm to Table Program
Big Oaks Conservations Society – $700 – Chairs for Old Timbers Lodge
Milton Township Fire Department – $2,500 – Air Pack Tanks
Jennings County Youth Foundation – $1,000 – Boys & Girls Club Program
Jennings County Coordinating Council – $2,000 – Supplies for Christmas Project
St. Nicholas School – $767 – Minds in Motion Program
National Youth Advocate Program – $2,500 – Bed Supplies for Foster Children
Milan 54 Museum – $1,000 – Historical Marker
South Ripley High School Champions – $400 – Unified Bowling Team Program
Versailles American Legion – $2,500 – Christmas supplies for Families
Sgt. Paul Lutheran Church Olean – $1,200 – Touch Free Hand Sanitizer
Kids Discovery Factory – $2,500 – Architectural-Construction
Youth to Yellowstone – $2,500 – Kids to Yellowstone Opportunity
Ripley County Chamber – $2,500 – Community CPR Training
Milan Fire Department – $2,500 – Purchase Mounts and Tools
Delaware Fire Department – $2,500 – PPE Bunker Gear Washer
Southeast Indiana Young Life – $2,300 – Upgrade Interview Equipment
Ripley County Food Pantry – $1,000 – Purchase Food for Pantry
Batesville High School – $2,500 – Update VEX Robotics Equipment
Jeff Craig Fire Department – $2,500 – Fire Well Pump House
Historic Vevay Inc. – $2,500 – Upgrade Sound System
