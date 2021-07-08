INDIANAPOLIS - Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc., in collaboration with the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN) has selected 20 organizations around the state to receive the spring 2021 round of Lead Forward Community Grants (LFCG), which pair charitable organizations with a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar (or multiple scholars) in their Indiana communities.
Nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply for up to $2,500 in funding and scholars were encouraged to be part of the application process and to lead subsequent work on the projects.
The Lilly Scholars Network is pleased to announce that grants totaling $46,121.55 were awarded to fund the projects.
The grant recipients selected in this round include:
● J. Kenneth Self Boys & Girls Club of Shelby County, Shelby County
● Fayette County Community Voices, Fayette County
● United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Indiana, Statewide
● Blue River Youth Choir, Shelby County
● Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Ripley County
The Lilly Scholars Network, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. and oversight from ICI, works to engage Lilly Endowment Community Scholars in topics and with people focused on advancing Indiana’s future, inspire and equip the scholars to be active changemakers in their communities and cultivate meaningful connections.
“Improving the quality of life in Indiana is one of the fundamental reasons for the Lilly Scholars Network. The Lead Forward Community Grants Program achieves that mission as the program enhances life in our local communities throughout the state,” said Isaac Janson, chair of the LSN Advisory Council and a 2002 scholar from St. Joseph County. “Scholars are known for their creativity, talent, and community involvement. We know scholars can identify potential for community improvements, have the energy and drive to test ideas, and provide impetus and enthusiasm for innovative approaches to create positive change.”
Project descriptions
● J. Kenneth Self Boys & Girls Club of Shelby County, Shelby County
o Project Name: Garden Tower project
o Brief Description: Two tower gardens will be purchased to provide Boys and Girls Club participants a hands-on experience to grow, maintain and harvest food. One garden will be housed at the Shelbyville campus and the other at the Morristown club.
o Grant Amount: $2,280.00
o Scholar Partner: Stewart Douglas, Shelby County, 2019
● Fayette County Community Voices, Fayette County
o Project Name: Period Poverty Prevention Program
o Brief Description: High school students will be able to obtain free menstrual products from the schools’ bathrooms whenever they need them.
o Grant Amount: $2,495.00
o Scholar Partner: Ryleigh Loper, Fayette County, 2020
● United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Indiana, Statewide
o Project Name: New Life Equipment Program
o Brief Description: Funds will aid UCP in reviving used equipment that is donated by IU Hospital Neuroscience Center and distributing it to those in need across the
state.
o Grant Amount: $2,500.00
o Scholar Partner: Jennifer (Cozad) Fisher, Marion County, 2008
● Blue River Youth Choir, Shelby County
o Project Name: BRYC Summer Camp 2021
o Brief Description: Funding will help support the BRYC in hosting a youth summer camp for ages 8-17. The youth summer camp will provide enrichment for local youth and may serve as a springboard for children to join the BRYC’s Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 programs.
o Grant Amount: $1,700.00
o Scholar Partner: Jody Butts, Shelby County, 2001
● Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Ripley, Franklin & Decatur County
o Project Name: Water Safety Initiative
o Brief Description: Funds will cover the cost for 90 youth to participate in the water safety program. Children will learn essential water safety skills so they know what to do if they find themselves in the water unexpectedly.
o Grant Amount: $2,492.00
o Scholar Partner: Eric Benz, Ripley County, 2001
"The Lead Forward Community Grants Program gives Lilly Endowment Community Scholars the opportunity to lead locally and enact change when they see a need. Projects encompass the arts, criminal justice, projects organized as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and more. I truly believe that the Lead Forward Community Grants Program will continue to improve the quality of life here in Indiana," said Devin Noyes, a 2012 scholar from St. Joseph County who serves on the LFCG Committee.
For more information and updates on the LSN Lead Forward Community Grants program, visit lillyscholars.org/leadforward or follow LSN on Twitter at @LillyScholars.
