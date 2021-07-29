BATESVILLE - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA has announce that Jordan Edwards is the facility's new Wellness Director.
Edwards is responsible for the administration and direction of healthy living initiatives at the Y. He will build strong and lasting relationships with members and employees that will build healthy lifestyles. He will also represent the Y in the community as a leader and partner, being a champion and spokesperson for the Y's Healthy Living initiatives.
“I am thrilled to be rejoining the Y team as the new Wellness Director,” Edwards said. “Growing up in the surrounding area, I have been a long time Y member and have previously worked at the Y as a personal trainer and fitness floor staff.”
Edwards earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Ball State University and a Master of Science Management from the University of Notre Dame.
“I was the first student to work as a Personal Trainer for the campus recreation department. I was also a member of the Men’s Boxing Club and participated in the 89th Annual Bengal Bouts Tournament,” Edwards said.
Edwards holds several fitness certifications including Certified Personal Trainer and Corrective Exercise Specialist from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).
“Most recently, I worked as an Operations and Product Specialist at Trinity Guardion in Batesville. I have also coached CYO basketball for three years at St. Michael in Brookville," Edwards said. "My wife and I welcomed a baby boy this past May, and cannot wait to share the Y experience with him. We are members of St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville and truly appreciate the values of the Y and its mission.”
“Jordan’s advanced knowledge of health and wellness combined with his experience at our Y and beyond make him a great fit for our Wellness Director,” Tara Britton, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Director of Operations, said. “He is committed to breaking down barriers to wellness and helping people achieve their goals. We are thrilled that Jordan has come back to join our Y team.”
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, visit www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or stop by 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
