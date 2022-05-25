BATESVILLE – “The future is bright for this curious, creative and confident group of 19 graduates from the YMCA Learning Center,” Tameeka Sizemore, Childcare Manager, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, said. “Our little learners were excited to wear their cap and flip the tassel to acknowledge all they have accomplished.”
They also all have big plans for their future. When asked what they want to be when they grow up, preschool graduate Hazel said, “I want to be a dog vet, then when I grow up again, I want to own a book store and shop.” She can’t wait to go to kindergarten because she’ll get to go to school and ride the bus with her sister.
Mia is going to go to the blue roof school next year, and said, “When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I also want to study dinosaur bones.”
Leo, who is going to go to St. Louis said, “I’m going to be an artist, scientist and archeologist.”
Many proud parents, family members and caregivers were in attendance to watch their children make the traditional graduate procession, sing a song, then each student received a superlative award for “Most Likely to Become,” and a diploma.
“Celebrating preschool is important to the Y,” Sizemore said. “Graduation is a springboard for the rest of a child’s education. It allows children to see what can happen in the future when they finish, whether it be graduating high school or college.”
With knowledge as the foundation, the YMCA Learning Center’s nationally accredited child care center provides a developmentally appropriate curriculum in which they nurture curiosity, confidence, creativity, and compassion, setting students up for a lifetime of reading and academic success.
The YMCA Learning Center is a year-round program with many enrichment opportunities such as swim, STEM activities, as well as Y programs such as gymnastics, Ninja Kids, and swim lessons.
Openings are still available for preschool this fall. Prospective parents can learn more by calling the YMCA Learning Center to schedule a tour at 812-932-1415, and/or visit their website at www.siymca.org. Financial assistance available. Classroom size will not exceed 12 students per teacher.
In addition, the YMCA Learning Center is open for an additional 25 days during the school year, including spring break, fall break, and in-service days when other preschools may be closed.
About the YMCA Learning Center
The YMCA Learning Center is a place for children to explore, learn, feel safe, cared for and celebrated. They are a state licensed, NAEYC accredited and Indiana “Level 4 Paths to Quality” early learning center offering care for children ages 1-12.
For more information, call 812-932-1415 or visit their website at www.siymca.org. You can also visit the YMCA Learning Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
