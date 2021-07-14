BATESVILLE – The public is invited to a free “End Of Summer Bash” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Join the YMCA Board of Directors, staff, and several community business donors to celebrate the Y with interactive booths, food, games, water games, music and fellowship.
Bring a lawn chair to sit and enjoy the music or walk around and visit the many activities that will be set up outside the Y.
In the event of inclement weather, the Bash will be canceled.
In addition, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana will be in the Y Conference Room.
Those planning to make a blood donation are asked to preregister at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139991
Information provided
