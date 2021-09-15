BATESVILLE — The Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville, has announced that Mindy Freese has been named Youth Program Coordinator.
“I am so excited to have Mindy join our Y team,” said Jenny Salyer, Director of Program Services. “Her extensive experience and knowledge makes her very well suited for this position. Mindy will be leading our Ninja Kids and managing the gymnastics program. She will also be supporting our Wellness Department with our upcoming youth basketball program sessions. She will be a great asset in providing programs that promote children feeling valued as individuals and helps them achieve, build relationships, and feel a sense of belonging.”
Freese shared the journey that led her to joining the Y team. A young, married mother of two, Freese grew up in Brookville before moving to Batesville during college. She earned her Associate of Applied Science from the University of Indianapolis, Krannert School of Physical Therapy in 2009.
During her career as a physical therapist, Freese said she gained a wealth of knowledge and experience helping people of all ages. She enjoys working with pediatrics.
“I left a pediatric setting as a rehabilitation director to pursue a career that would employ my passion for supporting youth and families along with my strong background in health and wellness,” Freese said. “My main passion is dedicating free time with my family outdoors on our beautiful piece of property in Batesville or taking adventures traveling with our camper. Our family actively supports our community in many ways. My husband and I run our own small business, our son is in Boy Scouts, and our daughter plays the piano and takes dance classes.”
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is currently enrolling youth in their next program session starting Monday, September 20. Youth programs include Ninja Kids, gymnastics, swim lessons, and KidFit.
For more information visit www.siycma.org.
