BATESVILLE – After a thorough and comprehensive search, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Board of Directors has named a new Chief Executive Officer:
Eric Benz, President of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Board of Directors, made the announcement.
“The Southeastern Indiana YMCA Board of Directors is very excited to welcome Tara Britton as our Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2022," Benz said. "Tara brings extensive leadership experience in wellness and fitness. Tara has been an integral part of the Y for the past four years as the Director of Operations. Prior to her time at the Y, Tara served in positions of increasing responsibility at the Miami University Recreational Sports Center. Throughout her career, Tara has proven to be a servant leader who works tirelessly for her team and community."
Britton and her family are active residents of the local area. She serves as a volunteer for several youth activities including coaching soccer and Girls on the Run. She is an avid fitness enthusiast who enjoys cycling and running. Britton can often be found training at the Y as she prepares for a variety of events.
"Tara brings incredible passion to further the YMCA's mission and bold ideas for giving back to the communities we serve," Benz said. "We are looking forward to the future of our YMCA with Tara's leadership and we warmly welcome her to this role.”
Britton is committed to building on the strong foundation and successful history of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to lead our Y and all the wonderful staff, volunteers, and members I have gotten to know the last four years," she said. "I am looking forward to continuing the growth, stability, and positive influence of our Y in southeastern Indiana, forged by previous leaders Angie and Jerry. We have the unique ability to be a resource for developing strong children, families and communities across southeastern Indiana through academic readiness, character development, fitness and healthy living at our Y, the YMCA Learning Center and beyond. It is a privilege and an honor to be selected as the next CEO of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA.”
