BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA has announced the advancement of McKenzie Callahan as the new YMCA Learning Center Childcare Director.
“McKenzie is an enthusiastic and passionate educator. Her appointment promises continued dedication to providing a supportive and nurturing environment, building a sense of community among the children, parents and staff,” Jenny Salyer, Director of Program Services, said.
Since joining the YMCA Learning Center in November 2022, Callahan has been serving as the Education Coordinator, leading and supporting teachers in curriculum development, classroom management, and relationship building with childcare families and staff.
She brought to the Y her extensive experience in early childhood education as a Lead Teacher at Head Start. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Early Childhood Education from Ohio Christian University.
“Being able to fill people with joy and being a role model for our youth fills me with pride,” Callahan said. “It’s a profession that gives my everyday life a meaningful purpose. I decided to become a teacher years ago, as I had teachers that inspired me to want to play such a role in the lives of children.”
“We are thrilled to have McKenzie step up to lead our YMCA Learning Center,” Tara Britton, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, said. “Her warmth, creativity, experience with children, and commitment to excellence is exactly what is needed to build upon the Y’s firm foundation and to move our important work forward.”
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.