BATESVILLE - Staff and board of directors from the Southeastern Indiana YMCA and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce were joined by building partners, community and government leaders, donors and friends on April 21 to celebrate the grand opening of the Y’s Outdoor Community Sports Complex with a ribbon cutting and reception.
Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Tara Britton welcomed everyone to the event and shared a few comments about the vision and development of the Outdoor Community Sports Complex.
“As the current CEO, I get the honor of officially opening our Outdoor Community Sports Complex, but it was the leadership and vision of former CEO Angie Harmeyer and the Y Board of Directors who are credited with bringing this idea to life," she said. "With the addition of these four pickleball courts and two half-court basketball courts, the Y is offering all in the community additional space to be healthy outdoors amongst friends and family. Patrons can play a game of pickleball while their children or grandchildren practice their basketball skills. They can pack a picnic lunch and enjoy it under the shade of our shelter, and the lighting allows for the courts to be enjoyed day or night.”
Britton noted that the project was built entirely by local vendors.
“I would like to thank the area businesses who worked together to build this beautiful facililty: Ollier Masonry, Red Forge, Inc., Green Sign Company, Context Design, Amberger Concrete, Kurtz Lawncare, 1210 Studio, Bruns-Gutzwiller, Inc. and Ty Painting,” she said.
Also in attendance were John Moton from Senator Mike Braun’s office, Amanda Lowery from Congresswoman Erin Houchin’s office, and Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.