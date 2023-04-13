BATESVILLE – Free Willy and Jurassic Park reigned supreme in the box office, and a Sony Walkman cost $29.98. Do you know what else was happening in April 1993? The Southeastern Indiana YMCA was opening its doors, welcoming all to find a place of community – in spirit, mind and body.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is inviting all in the community to take part in a week-long celebration of events to commemorate their 30th Anniversary, Monday-Friday, April 17-21, 2023. Group Exercise classes will be free to everyone all week and on Friday, April 21, the community has free access to the YMCA all day.
Other events open to the community include, but are not limited to:
- Monday – Food Truck Night 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday – Magic & Fun Show: 6-8 p.m. (please RSVP at siymca.org or call 812-934-6006)
- Wednesday – Open Pickleball at the Outdoor Community Sports Complex all day
- Thursday – Open Volleyball on the Sand Court
- Friday – Outdoor Community Sports Complex Ribbon Cutting at 3 p.m., Annual Healthy Kids Day event: 5-7 p.m.
Find a full schedule of events at www.siymca.org.
“In southeastern Indiana, the Y is more than a gym, it’s a place of community,” Tara Britton, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, said. “We work to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to reach their full potential – whether that is through our Summer Day Camp, a Parkinson’s Bootcamp class, or our Safety Around Water program, we are here for you and your family.”
In the first year they opened from 1993-1994, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA offered a Wellness Center, aquatics programs, and a preschool. In 1995, the facility was expanded to offer a state-licensed full facility childcare with a capacity of 140+ children.
In December 1999, the YMCA added a second gymnasium, three new program rooms, expanded running track, and racquetball court. The YMCA offers income based memberships, free group exercise classes to members, and in 2016 24-hour access was made available to members 18 and older.
This year the Y opened their Outdoor Community Sports Complex with access to all. From stage one swim lessons to weightlifting for athletes, from healthy heart and zumba gold, to BodyPump and cycling classes, the Y offers programs for all ages, backgrounds and fitness levels.
