Southeastern Indiana YMCA CEO appointed to state YMCA committee

BATESVILLE – Angie Harmeyer, CEO of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, has been appointed to the Indiana Alliance of YMCA’s Public Policy Committee.
This committee is commissioned by and responsible to the Indiana Alliance of YMCAs and is responsible for providing a clear strategy for public policy advocacy and organizing advocacy efforts across the state. The Public Policy Committee is comprised of Indiana YMCA Staff from neighborhoods across the state serving 43 corporate YMCAs from across Indiana, as well as the YMCA of Greater Louisville (Kentucky) and YMCA of Greater Michiana (Michigan), both of which have branches in Indiana.
Harmeyer is responsible for monitoring state reports that would affect YMCAs, recommending positions on pertinent bills consistent with the Alliance’s Strategic Plan. Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recommending policy or actions for Indiana YMCAs’ public policy advocacy, developing public policy strategy and annual agenda and coordinating federal recess activities and Indiana Advocacy Week efforts.
This year’s legislative priorities include water safety, addressing the shortages of lifeguards. Additional priorities focus on early childhood care: increasing capacity and access of quality child care, pre-k programs and out-of-school-time programs. A final priority aims at promoting youth civic education and engagement around the state.
On March 16-18, Harmeyer supported YMCA of the USA’s State and National Advocacy Day efforts through conversation with federal legislators via virtual Zoom platforms. Harmeyer and colleagues presented to Representative Greg Pence, Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young’s office, as well as state legislators, providing elected and appointed officials with an opportunity to share their legislative priorities with Y staff and advocates while also celebrating the work and impact of Y's across the Hoosier state. The Y’s response, how they are recovering, and how they are reinventing themselves in the midst of the COVID pandemic were also shared.
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause.
Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity, and positively impact their health regardless of their fitness level. Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening our community.
