The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will begin its reopening phase over two weeks, May 26-June 6, reports marketing coordinator Kathleen Bohman.
“We have missed everyone!" says CEO Angie Harmeyer. "It’s been hard to be away from the people we care about. We appreciate our members and the community for doing their part to stay safe and slow the spread of coronavirus,”
"Our priority is to provide wellness facilities, programs and services in a safe and effective manner. The YMCA’s reopening plan prioritizes the health and well-being of our members, staff and the communities we serve taking into account CDC guidelines and the guidelines and recommendations of our state and local governing authorities.
"We are so fortunate to have Ripley County health officer Dr. David Welsh working with us to ensure the safety of our members and community. His expertise has guided our local communities through this unprecedented event, and we are truly grateful. As we gradually reopen, we will update members via email, the Y App and social media."
General facility hours will be for YMCA members 18 years old and older for modified hours these two weeks:
• Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sunday, closed
• 24 hour/fob access is not available.
For a full list of details regarding the facility and program reopening plan, please visit https://siymca.org/
