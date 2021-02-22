BATESVILLE - Seven Southeastern Indiana YMCA staff members were recognized in January and February with the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
“These employees enhance the quality of life for the YMCA community by providing extraordinary services, activities, or other initiatives that strengthen our staff, members and community,” Angie Harmeyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer said. “They have gone above and beyond routine job expectations by taking initiatives and inspiring others to work collaboratively and creatively to advance the mission of the Y.”
The seven staff members include:
Jenny Salyer – Jenny is celebrating 25 years of outstanding service at the Y through various capacities. She began as a teacher at the YMCA Learning Center, then became Assistant Childcare Director, and then on to Childcare Director until 2016 when she moved over to the Y wellness side. Jenny now serves as the Y’s Director of Program Services. Her strength in connecting with, and serving youth and families throughout the Y community is invaluable.
Betsy Kelley – As expressed by Y Wellness Director, Jacob Garvin, who nominated Betsy, “Betsy’s service to our senior membership has exemplified the Y’s mission. Despite challenges with COVID and winter weather, she continues to check in on her senior clients and volunteers by sending them home workouts. She empowers and supports members along their path to achieving health, gaining confidence and making connections with other members and staff.”
Renee Schneider – YMCA Learning Center Lead Teacher, for earning her Child Development Associates (CDA). Renee also demonstrates warmth, creativity, dedication to helping children reach their potential, and overall commitment to excellence.
Ranae Cole - YMCA Learning Center Lead Teacher, for earning her Associates in Early Childhood Education. Ranae has excelled with creating a safe and nurturing environment filled with opportunities for students to grow and explore the world around them, and demonstrated an overall commitment to excellence.
Sian Ellis – YMCA Learning Center Lead Teacher, for earning her CDA. Sian demonstrates a strong commitment to nurturing the potential of her students so that they have everything they need to learn, grow and thrive, and demonstrated an overall commitment to excellence.
Tameeka Sizemore – YMCA Learning Center Assistant Childcare Director, for earning her CDA. Tameeka also excels at ensuring the Y staff and students are provided everything they need to create a safe and nurturing environment filled with opportunities to grow and explore the world around them, so that they can learn the skills necessary to be successful in school and beyond.
Nate Mobley – Certified Personal Trainer and Ninja Kids Instructor, for earning his Personal Training Certification. Nate has also exceeded all expectations with the Ninja Kids program. With Nate’s leadership, Ninja Kids has doubled in size and become one of the Y’s most popular youth programs.
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their service and achievements,” Harmeyer said.
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause.
Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity, and positively impact your health regardless of their fitness level. Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening our community.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, visit their website at www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them at 30 State Road 129 S, Batesville, IN 47006.
Information provided
