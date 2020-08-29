Southeastern Indiana YMCA to host free Magic Show

BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host a free, 45-minute Magic Show for those of all ages from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 at its facility (30 State Road 129, Batesville).
“For the Y, the Magic Show is one of several Family Fun Events we offer throughout the year,” Southeastern Indiana YMCA Marketing Coordinator Kathleen Bohman said. “It’s an opportunity for us to invite the community to join us for a free night of family fun. Our events encourage good health and well-being by bringing families closer together and fostering connections through fun with family and friends.”
Magician Chad Collyer, of Indianapolis, performed at the YMCA last year and is returning this year.
“I was so happy to be invited back to perform at the Southeastern YMCA this year. Last year’s show was so much fun,” Collyer said. “We had people of all ages come and enjoy my style of magic.”
Face coverings are required for those 8 years and older and are recommended for everyone else.
“This year’s show, with all the COVID restrictions, is going to be a non-contact show. I will not be having helpers come up to the performance area to assist,” Collyer said. “I have been performing this non-contact show for the past month, and I must say, it’s my favorite show I’ve ever performed. Some of last year’s favorites will be performed again this year, along with several brand new mysterious effects that I’m sure everyone will enjoy.”
Those interested are asked to RSVP to the YMCA Welcome Center at 812-934-6006 in order to help the organization follow social distancing protocols.
“We will then be able to arrange the chairs in a way that allows for social distancing between family groups,” Bohman said. “The show will be held in our Gray Gym with plenty of room.”
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA would like to thank Batesville Tool and Die.
