BATESVILLE - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will hold its 2020 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Thursday November 26. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race will start at 8 a.m.
“We love hosting this event. Everyone is in good spirits and there is a good holiday vibe in the air,” Southeastern Indiana YMCA Marketing Coordinator Kathleen Bohman said. “Entire families come to participate. Some are from out of town, and some even bundle their children up in strollers and enjoy a nice 5K walk. Some of the more serious participants like the 10K run. It’s a great way to get out, enjoy some fresh air, exercise and take away some of the guilt of the big Thanksgiving Day feast to follow.”
Register for the Turkey Trot at www.siymca.org or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA at 30 State Road 129 in Batesville. The YMCA can be contacted at 812-934-6006.
The YMCA allows same day registrations, but asks those interested in participating to pre-register to help maintain social distancing. Those who register by Tuesday, Nov. 10 will receive a T-shirt.
The cost of the event is $20 and proceeds will benefit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s Annual Campaign. Children 10 and under can participate for free and will receive a goodie bag in place of a T-shirt
“While we have seen a slight reduction in donations this year, we have also had a few donors that have really stepped up to fill in the gaps,” Bohman said. “We greatly appreciate all contributions, big and small. Every dollar helps to further our mission dedicated to building healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities.”
The event will be held outside the YMCA, weather permitting, in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
The YMCA will provide a virtual race option as well. Email jgarvin@siymca.org for virtual race information and for other questions.
A race packet will be available for pick up the day before the event, which will include race number bibs, safety pins, a race T-shirt (if registered before Nov. 10) 5K and 10K route maps and gifts from event sponsors.
“We want to make sure that we keep everyone healthy and adhere to the state mandated guidelines regarding social distancing. That is why we are hosting the event entirely outside,” Bohman said “In years past participants could enter the Y beforehand for same day registration or to get their race packet. This year we will be doing all of this outside. That is why we are asking participants to pre-register and offering packet pick-up at the Y Welcome Center the day before, all in order to lessen the chance of people coming in close contact.”
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA would like to thank its title sponsor Margaret Mary Health and sponsors Izzy’s at Hillcrest and All-State: Mary Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.