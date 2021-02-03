BATESVILLE - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA recently updated its Covid-19 Guidelines and provided the following press release.
The Y continues to follow state and local government officials regarding guidelines and requirements. The staff works hard to keep our members, guests, and staff safe while in our facility.
Please be mindful of the health of others as you spend time in the Y by following these requirements.
The staff appreciates your membership and your adherence to the guidelines.
Beginning Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021 until further notice of change:
- Guest Passes will not be available for purchase or redemption after 3 p.m. daily. Non-Member youth program participants will be able to attend their registered program.
- Face Coverings or a Mask must continue to be worn by all children and adults 8 and older. Members and guests will not be permitted entry without one.
Face Coverings/Mask must be worn:
- Upon entering the facility, in all common areas including locker rooms, hallways, Rec Room, Lounge and Conference Room, and during programs when feasible.
- When moving from fitness equipment to fitness equipment.
- Immediately upon leaving the Wellness Center.
- When conversing with others inside the building AND must be social distancing.
Area Capacity Monitoring at the Y:
- Youth members will be limited to one hour at the Y per day. All will be expected to wear a mask and social distance when not physically active.
- No organized team practices in the gyms at this time.
- Gym and Wellness Center capacities will be posted in designated locations.
Masks/Face Coverings Additional Information:
If you have a medical exemption per the Governor’s order, please let the Welcome Center staff know. You will be given a band to wear while at the Y.
The staff will be trained to look for your band before asking you to wear a mask. This band must be worn upon entering the Y and throughout your visit at the Y. This is a mask exemption only.
You must maintain social distance and follow other requirements as posted. We appreciate your honesty when asking for a medical exemption band.
Medical exemption bands that are lost or misplaced are available for $2 for a replacement.
Masks are available for purchase for $2 if you forget yours.
The staff understands and recognizes the frustrations of the current situation across our state and nation. They ask that you please respect the staff during interactions. If you have concerns or questions, please contact Tara Britton at tbritton@siymca.org.
The staff appreciates all of you and your diligence to work through this. At the Y, the staff takes your health and safety seriously and want all to feel welcome. Thank you for doing your part. We will get through this together.
- Information provided
