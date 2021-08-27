BATESVILLE – Two Southeastern Indiana YMCA staff members were recently recognized with the YMCA S.O.A.R. (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition) Award.
“Angela Enneking and Sue Myers have enhanced the quality of life for the YMCA community by providing extraordinary services, activities, or other initiatives that strengthen our staff, members and community,” said Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Harmeyer. “They have gone above and beyond routine job expectations by taking initiatives and inspiring others to work collaboratively and creatively to advance the mission of the Y.”
Celebrating 25 years as a Y staff member, Enneking has, for the last several years, lead the YMCA Summer Camp and Kids Club programs. Planning for summer camp this year proved especially challenging because of these uncertain times.
“Angela coordinated with Y camper families, the community, and staff to provide a phenomenal experience for our kids this year,” Harmeyer said. “She always has the kids’ best interest and safety in mind.”
Harmeyer said Myers, code named “Ms. Flexible,” was awarded the S.O.A.R. Award because she is willing to do it all.
“She steps up wherever she is needed, whether that’s as Welcome Center staff, taking a lifeguard shift, working on the fitness floor, or as a hostess for private events,”Harmeyer said.
In addition to her efforts at the Y, Myers is a teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Greensburg.
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their service and achievements,” Harmeyer said.
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause.
“Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity, and positively impact their health regardless of their fitness level,” Harmeyer said. “Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening our community.”
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, visit their website at www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.