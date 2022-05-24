RUSHVILLE — The Rush County School Corporation recently held a public hearing to discuss new school superintendent candidates.
As was previously reported by the Daily News, current Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance has accepted a superintendent’s position in nearby Shelby County and will assume those duties on July 1.
Dr. Vance expressed enjoyment throughout his eight years with Rush County Schools but said it was time for him to move on.
Over his 27 years in academia, Dr. Vance worked for Greensburg Community High School, Greenfield-Central High School and Tri Jr./Sr. High School before returning to his alma mater Rushville Consolidated High School. He has previously coached at Shelbyville High School as well.
The superintendent’s contract with Rush County Schools stipulates a salary of $121,000 plus 3% of that earmarked for the Teacher Retirement Fund (bringing the pay rate to $124,630 annually). Additionally, the superintendent is provided a life insurance of double his/her salary paid by the school corporation minus $1 annually paid by the superintendent. The position is contracted for 261 days a year with paid holidays. The position also allots 20 paid vacation days per year which carry over to an annual cap of 30 vacation days.
The three year contract requires the candidate execute all duties and responsibilities established by the Board while adhering to the highest professional and ethical guidelines and standards. The superintendent shall be provided a vehicle for all travel within the scope of employment or have their mileage for in-district travel reimbursed in the event a vehicle is unavailable.
South Decatur Principal Jim Jameson is the front runner in the superintendent search at Rush County Schools.
“Pending approval at the Board’s next meeting, I will be the school’s next superintendent,” Jameson said. “I’ve been blessed in my 18 years here at South Decatur and I’m excited to bring that experience into the next chapter.”
The Rush County Schools Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider approval of the superintendent’s contract at 7 a.m. May 27 at the Rush County Schools Administrative Offices, 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville.
