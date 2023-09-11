RUSHVILLE – Rush County’s annual Suicide Prevention Across Rush County (SPARC) Walk is set for a 2 p.m. start Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Rush County residents as well as those living in surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in this community event dedicated to raising funds for suicide prevention.
“Together, we can make a difference and support those who are struggling with their mental health,” Rush Memorial Hospital Mental Health Peer Support Specialist and Community Liason Drew Hahn, who is helping to organize the SPARC Walk, said. “This event aims to create awareness, promote understanding, and provide resources for individuals who may be at risk. By attending, you will not only contribute to a worthy cause but also help break the stigma surrounding mental health. Let’s come together as a community and show our support for suicide prevention. Together, we can save lives.”
Suicide prevention is an issue that affects communities across the nation, including Rush County. In order to address this pressing concern, SPARC has organized a comprehensive suicide prevention initiative specifically tailored to the needs of the community.
“Our goals and activities include raising suicide awareness and reducing stigma through community events and education, transforming suicide care provided in our community with an emphasis on improving accessibility and effectiveness, and coordinating community training on suicide and other mental health needs,” Hahn said.
“Through education, outreach and support, we aim to create a network of resources and services that will help individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts find the help they need. By raising awareness and promoting open conversations about mental health, we can work towards reducing the stigma surrounding suicide and providing a safe and supportive environment for those in crisis. Together, let’s make Rush County a place where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to seek help when they need it most,” Hahn continued.
Riverside Park in located south of the intersection at S. Morgan and W. Water streets on Rushville’s south side.
FREE TRAINING
One of the trainings offered free of charge to community members is QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer).
QPR is sponsored by Rush Memorial Hospital and SPARC and is facilitated by Hahn.
The mission of the program is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training.
“We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know,” Hahn said.
QPR focuses on the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.
“Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help,” Hahn said.
QPR can be learned in a “gatekeeper” course in as little as one hour, and Hahn is willing to take the program on the road to teach it.
According to the Surgeon General’s National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, a gatekeeper is someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide.
Gatekeepers can be anyone, but include parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, office supervisors, squad leaders, foremen, police officers, advisors, caseworkers, firefighters, and many others who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.
QPR-trained gatekeepers learn to:
• Recognize the warning signs of suicide.
• Know how to offer hope.
• Know how to get help and save a life.
Any groups, organizations, or businesses interested in learning more about QPR training or other locally available information about suicide prevention or mental health programming is welcome to contact Hahn via email at drew.hahn@rushmemorial.com.
Hahn also reminds Daily News readers that if you are feeling suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis you can call 9-8-8 to speak with someone who can help or who can provide you with the resources you need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.