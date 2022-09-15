RUSHVILLE - Following all of the fun and frivolity taking place Saturday in conjunction with Rush County's Bicentennial Bash, an event is scheduled for Sunday that addresses a much more serious topic: suicide awareness and prevention.
The SPARC Suicide Prevention Walk is taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park Amphitheater, 100 S. Water Street.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Suicide Prevention Across Rush County (SPARC) Fund.
SPARC is a community task group dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness activities founded by Rushville resident Drew Hahn.
Individual walkers or teams willing to do so are still needed. Free day-of registration will be available at Riverside Park, and those who wish to preregister may do so at www.rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com/funds/sparc/ although the deadline to do so and get a T-shirt has passed.
Hahn, who works as a Peer Support Specialist at Rush Memorial Hospital, shared why the subject of suicide prevention and mental health in general is important to him.
"The reason I walk has grown over the years and is ever-evolving," he said. "I walk to ensure that nobody feels as alone or afraid as I once did. I walk to remind myself of the troubling times that I made it through. I walk because being alive this long wasn’t always a part of my plan. I walk to thank those family and friends who stuck by me through the most challenging aspects of my life. I walk with the hope that with every step, someone is finding their why. I walk to honor our loved ones lost to suicide and to keep carrying them with me close. I walk to spread the message that it is okay to not be okay, and it is okay to talk about mental health. I walk with my More Rad Less Sad mission heavy on my mind. I walk to let everyone know that they don’t have to fight alone. I often say that during my mental health crisis I couldn’t find my reason to want to live, but I believe I have. My reason is to continue the fight, be the person I needed most during those dark days, say the things out loud that I needed to hear, and show those who may be battling now that better days are ahead. This is why I walk."
Others who have considered suicide or fought their own mental health demons have also weighed in on why they walk. To read their comments search for "Sparc RushCo" on Facebook.
In related news, prior to Sunday's walk a yoga class is scheduled to take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the amphitheater.
This class, led by certified yoga instructor Kylee Hickmott, is being offered for a free-will donation with all proceeds going to the Suicide Prevention Walk.
Instruction will be entry-level and participants are encouraged to bring a mat.
