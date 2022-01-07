GREENSBURG — Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library in partnership with Batesville Memorial Public Library is hosting “Spark Joy” consultant Charlotte Shannon Huneycutt for a Zoom presentation on what it means to lead a life that “Sparks Joy.”
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, January 10.
Huneycutt, born and raised in rural West Virginia, graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught for nine years while completing her Master’s at the University of Charlotte, and then married.
“We began our journey as parents during the year 2010, to which I made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom,” Huneycutt said.
She raised her children for seven years until discovering Spark Joy by Marie Kondo.
Kondo, also known as “KonMari,” is a Japanese organizing consultant, author, and TV show host who has written four books on organizing homes that have sold millions of copies around the world.
According to Wikipedia, KonMari books have been translated from her native Japanese into several languages including Korean, Chinese, Spanish, Indonesian, Italian, French, German, Swedish, Portuguese, Catalan, and English. In particular, her bestseller “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” has been published in more than 30 countries.
In the United States and the United Kingdom, Kondo’s profile and methods were greatly promoted by the success of the Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, released in 2019, which gained Kondo a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. In August 2021, Netflix released a follow-up show, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.
She was listed as one of Time’s “100 most influential people” in 2015 and has opened on online store called “KonMari.”
“I read a quote once that went, ‘Look around. All that clutter used to be money’ and it really resonated with me,” library Adult Services Coordinator Lori Durbin said. “I want to spend my money on experiences, not more stuff, and I don’t want the stuff to get in the way of doing things that bring me joy! Less time cleaning equals more time doing other things!”
There will be a special giveaway at the end of the Zoom presentation as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask Shannon questions.
Participants are requested to have on-hand a standard T-shirt and a pair of pants for learning the famous KonMari “vertical folding” technique.
A tidy-up checklist is available on the registration page at www.greensburglibrary.org/events. A Zoom link to the event will be mailed to each registered participant.
During the Zoom event, the library meeting room will be open for anyone who has insufficient internet for viewing. The program will be shown in large-screen format.
Masks are highly recommended for attending in-person events.
