Jack Spaulding was recently recognized for his outstanding work as an outdoor media producer at the 65th annual meeting of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) held September 14 to 17 in Gaylord, Michigan.
Spaulding was awarded second place in the book competition category for his piece titled, “The Coon Hunter And The Kid.”
Spaulding’s award was sponsored by Ducks Unlimited and Crosman and was presented at the AGLOW Awards in Craft Ceremony during the Toyota Scholarship Dinner held September 14.
Founded in 1956, AGLOW is one of the nations oldest and most respected professional outdoor communicators organizations in the country. The association boasts more than 400 members comprised of writers, editors, publishers, TV and radio broadcasters, authors, lecturers, photographers, artists, electronic media specialists, bloggers, podcasters, outdoor industry representatives, tourism professionals and conservation groups.
The association stretches far beyond the Great Lakes region with membership from 36 states and two Canadian provinces.
Spaulding is a Rush County resident. His weekly newspaper column, “Spaulding Outdoors,” has been featured in the Daily News for many years.
