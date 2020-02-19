GREENSBURG – Decatur County Special Olympics held their Annual Honor Awards banquet at the Knights of Columbus on W. Main Street in Greensburg recently.
More than 40 Athletes, their families, representatives from the ARC of Decatur County, the Greensburg Rotary Club, Abate Riders, Eagle Riders, the Sandcreek Township Trustee, officers from the Greensburg Police Department and members of the Knights of Columbus all gathered to eat a buffet dinner and celebrate the accomplishments of a very special group of people.
“I am constantly amazed at what these people are capable of, despite their perceived differences and challenges,” said Special Olympics organizer and emcee for the evening’s ceremonies Jenny Maddux. “And I’m glad and honored to call them my friends, too.”
Through Special Olympics functions year round, this group of folks participated in basketball, bocce ball, track and field events, bowling, volleyball, winter sports, and a host of other sports.
With the help of Special Olympics volunteers, family and friends, their accomplishments rival the talents of athletes anywhere. And their joy of accomplishing is always touching and well-deserved.
Athletes honored for participation in Special Olympics 2019 Sports were:
Amy Bright: Bowling, basketball and track and field.
Amy Owen: Bocce, bowling and track and field.
Andrew Bryant: Basketball, winter sports, baseball and track and field.
Andy MeNeely: Bocce and bowling.
Ann Smith: Bowling and track and field
Bailey Mozingo: Bowling
Beth Laws: Bowling and track and field.
Bethany Brown: Track and field.
Billie Jean Vanhorn: Bowling
Brad Johnston: Bowling, basketball, baseball and bocce.
Brad Kiel: Bowling, basketball and volleyball and baseball.
Bradley Bevington: Bowling, basketball, volleyball and baseball.
Bradley Jones: Basket ball and bowling.
Brian Bokelman: Basketball and bowling.
Brian Wolter: Bowling, basketball, golf and bocce.
Carey Crites: Bowling and track and field.
Chassidy Schwering: Bowling and track and field.
Cheyenne Lee: Bowling, track and field.
Christina Bates: Bowling and track and field.
Christina Dunkin: Bowling.
Clara Thomas: Bowling and track and field.
Colton Burnham: Bowling, basketball and track and field.
Daniel Walke: Bowling
David Rolf: Bowling
Derrick Barnes: Bowling
Emilie Pank: Bowling and Basketball
Erin Albertson: Bowling
Howard Hatton: Bowling
Jack Shafer: Bowling and track and field.
Jamie Davis: Winter Sports, bowling, basketball and baseball.
Jaye Hensely: Bowling, Basketball and track and field
Jeannie Roberts: Bowling and track and field.
Jenna Richeson: Bowling
Jennifer Johannigman: Bowling, basketball, volley ball and baseball.
Jessica Johannigman: Bowling, basketball, volley ball and baseball.
Jessica Rehberger: Bowling, basketball, volley ball and winter sports.
Jodi Davis: Bowling
Joe Ray: Basketball
Jon Callaway: Bowling
Jonathan Rumsey: Bowling
Kara Fields: Bowling
Karen Bundren: Track and Field
Karigan Ryle: Bowling and Track and field.
Kathleen Jaggers: Bowling.
Kathy Minor: Bowling and Bocce.
Lena Hunter: Bowling.
Liz Lawson: Bowling
Macayla Griffin: Bowling
Madison Griffin: Bowling
Makenna Workman: Bowling, basketball and track and field.
Makeya Workman: Basketball and track and field.
Marguerite Dudgeon: Bowling, basketball, volleyball and baseball.
Matt Lowe: basketball
Martha Tellis: Bowling
Michael Byrd: Bowling, basketball, winter sports, volleyball and baseball.
Morgan Hooten: Bowling and basketball.
Parker Lewis: Bowling, winter sports and track and field.
Robert McGillem: Basketball and volleyball
Robert McFarland: Bowling basketball, winter sports and track and field.
Rodney Siddons: Bowling
Rodney Haas: Bowling and track and field.
Ryan Lewis: Bowling, winter sports, baseball, basketball, and track and fiend.
Sandra Koughn: Bowling and track and field.
Sheryl Stoneking: Bowling and track and field.
Sony Balsley: Bowling
Stephen Gaynor: Bowling, basketball volleyball and baseball.
Timothy Bean: Bowling, basketball and bocce.
Tom Malone: Bowling, basketball , volleyball and baseball.
Trent Jones: Bowling
Troy Smith: Bowling and volleyball.
Tyler Michael: basketball
Wendi Hessler: Bowling
William Sanders: Bowling, baseball and track and field.
Wyatt Means: Bowling, baseball and track and field.
