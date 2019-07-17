GREENSBURG – Judging for the Specialty Food contest in the Farm and Home Building at the Decatur County Fair recently came off without a hitch.
Confessed chocoholics Kathy Verseman and Sally Bogemann tasted their way through several different concoctions including chocolate cheesecake, chocolate lava cake, chocolate dips with graham crackers, chocolate salad with grapes, plain chocolate and fancy chocolate cakes, and even baked beans with cocoa, arriving at two winning submissions: A mint cheese ball flavored with chocolate chips and cream cheese by Eileen Fisse and a chocolate turtle cheese sake by Cathy Bryant.
Verseman defines "chocoholic" as a person who can't go a single day without chocolate.
"I love chocolate covered cranberries, and I love all the wonderful chocolate things at Christmastime. I have the need for chocolate daily," she said.
And if this is true, both judges and all who were allowed to taste the recipes afterward should be satisfied for days to come.
"I have worked with the Extension Homemakers ladies for many years, and we've done lots of things – pineapple, pumpkins and tomatoes – but this year is a special dream for me because they chose the main ingredient as chocolate. And that's my ideal! I can't imagine it being any better than that," Verseman said.
About the competition, Verseman said that she's always surprised at the versatility of the sinful derivative from the exotic bean.
"You always expect something with chocolate to be sweet and delicious, but today we tasted a recipe for crockpot baked beans that was made with ground beef and beans with cocoa in the recipe. It's things like that off the regular path that surprise us and make judging this so much fun," she said.
The rules for this year's judging required the submitted foods to be in one or more of four classes: Class 1- Appetizers and spreads; Class 2 - Desserts; Class 3 Crockpot recipes, and Class 4 - Other.
Fisse said she's been cooking a long time.
"I learned to cook from my mother, and from 4-H in the '50s," she explained. Fisse lives in St. Morris.
Bryant has been cooking 35 years.
"I have another entry that has grapes in it, a salad. I got a second in 'Other,' " she said. "I love to cook, it's fun! It's fun to make something that someone else will enjoy."
