GREENSBURG — The Speranza House, Decatur County’s women’s recovery shelter, recently announced its capital campaign. Like most recovery-based missions, their need is growing with every successful graduate.
Since the facility opened its doors on Washington Street, personnel and the location have changed; it’s now at 132 W. Central Street (behind the old Carnegie library), but it is obvious that the heart and passion for helping women at Speranza House has only grown stronger.
Co-directed now by two people who have experienced addiction in their lives, it is easy to see why they are at the helm for the day-to-day operation of the house. Jeanne Wiseman and Devan Dwenger have been at the house as the directors for little more than a year and see their mission from a very personal point of view.
Wiseman is actually the very first graduate from the 5 month program at Speranza and has been clean and sober for 4 years.
Dwenger, born and bred in Decatur County, will celebrate 5 years of sobriety the first week of September. Both women have multiple children and busy households of their own, so neither is afraid of the hard work and the long hours necessary in running an active recovery home.
But much like the men’s recovery shelter in Greensburg (Foundations for Recovery) there simply is not enough room for all the applicants.
“This is how many people who’ve been approved. They just need a bed,” Wiseman said as she pointed to a binder that has grown far past its two-inch capacity. And as she points to another stack of papers comparable in size, “These are waiting for an interview.”
“So, because of the number of people moving in or moving out, or the changing dates of things like court hearings, we rarely know when a bed will become available.” Dwenger said.
Since 2018, Speranza has graduated nearly 70 women.
“The hardest thing about this is taking calls from those who want help, but not being able to offer them a bed. That’s why our capital campaign is so important, we need another house,” Wiseman said.
Both women sing the praises of the churches who have been instrumental is supporting the facility.
“So many donate on a quarterly basis, and we are just so thankful,” Dwenger said.
The 2022-2023 Capital Campaign is designed to expand the number of beds available at Speranza. With only a 12 bed capacity at their existing location, another home is needed.
An fundraising event is planned, but details are not ready for publication. Donors will receive invitations, and a www.eventbrite.com site will be established.
Running a recovery shelter is an expensive process and Speranza always graciously accepts donations.
To learn more about Speranza House or how to donate, go to www.speranzahouse.org/.
Speranza, Inc., EIN # 82-5116267, is a non-profit corporation and a tax-exempt 501©(3) Public Charity under IRC sec. 170(b)(1)(A)(vi). Donations may be sent to PO Box 213, Greensburg, Indiana 47240.The Daily News will follow the Speranza 2022-2023 Capital Campaign as further details become available.
